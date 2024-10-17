Manslaughter charge laid after Sask. man dies in hospital

SASKATOON
    The Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes unit has charged a 25-year-old man in connection with the death of another man.

    On Wednesday at around 5 a.m., officers received a report of a seriously injured 29-year-old man outside an apartment building on Bedford Drive in La Ronge.

    The victim, identified as Darris Sanderson from Pinehouse Lake, Sask., was transported to hospital where he later died.

    Following an investigation, police arrested the suspect on the same day. He was identified as 25-year-old Tyrell Dumais of La Ronge.

    Dumais has been charged with one count of manslaughter. He appeared in La Ronge Provincial Court on Oct. 17.

