Police investigating after human remains found in Prince Albert
The Prince Albert Police Service is investigating after unidentified human remains were found in the city.
Police said they were notified around 6 p.m. Wednesday that a body had been found in the 400 block of 19th Street East. Officers located the remains but have not yet been able to identify them, police said in a news release on Thursday.
Officers from the forensic identification section and criminal investigations division remain at the scene gathering evidence, along with the office of the chief coroner, the news release says. On Thursday, the forensic identification van could be seen parked outside a wooded area that runs along 19th Street.
Police say an autopsy is scheduled for Oct. 22, where a forensic anthropologist and forensic pathologist will help identify the body.
Investigators say they have notified the loved ones of those who were previously reported missing in Prince Albert and have not yet been located.
Police say updates will be provided when more information becomes available.
Anyone with information about the human remains, or who may know the person's identity, is asked to contact the Prince Albert Police Service.
Forensic investigators searched for evidence after human remains were found near 19th Street East in Prince Albert on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2024. (Jasmine Pelletier / CTV News)
