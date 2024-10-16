Saskatchewan boys' soccer team wins national championship
It’s the first boys' soccer national championship in Saskatchewan history.
The U17 Saskatoon Alliance won their provincial soccer league title, earning them a spot at nationals. But just to survive nationals is a grueling experience.
“It’s five games in six days,” said Dan Weber, head coach of the Saskatoon Alliance U17 boys team. “It’s really almost like a war of attrition.”
Winning their first three games in the round robin, all by just a single goal, the Alliance were guaranteed a spot in the gold medal game. They beat Alberta, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia before winning against Prince Edward Island in the semi-final.
“Everything was close,” said Weber. “Sometimes I think we made it closer than we needed to, but in other cases, they were just really, really competitive games.”
Facing Ontario’s representative Thornhill in the gold medal match, both teams were careful in the first half.
“I think both teams were kind of feeling each other out,” he said. “No one really wanted to make a mistake, they don’t want to lose on a mistake, so it was pretty conservative. Not the most exciting soccer.”
But the action picked up in the second half, with Ontario scoring almost immediately on what the coach calls a miscue.
What stood out to him though, was the way the players responded.
“It didn’t rattle them so much that it would put them off,” said Weber. And a few minutes later, one of the under-aged players, Nazar Bulyhin, blasted a left-footed shot that tied the game at 1.
“If you can find the footage, it looks just like a pro soccer goal. And that’s when the light went off for the boys, we’re about 30 minutes away from a national championship.”
Less than four minutes after that, Ontario served up a costly giveaway in their own 18-yard box. Tristao Hein got enough on the scramble shot for the ball to cross the goal line, making the score 2-1 late in the second half.
“He was able to score, and then it was about locking things down and time management,” said Weber, who was finally rewarded for his and his players’ hard work when the final whistle blew.
“It was just an incredible feeling, we finally did it,” he said. “Meanwhile there’s kids going nuts and running around and jumping on each other. It was just a really, really great, overwhelming feeling to have accomplished something as a group.”
Another Saskatoon Alliance team, the U15 girls team narrowly missed a double celebration, earning a well-fought silver medal in their first appearance at nationals.
But it’s the combined success of the teams that Weber hopes will help drive the sport of soccer in Saskatchewan to new heights, something that would require increased support.
“Many years ago I said, we have NHL athletes coming from Saskatchewan regularly,” Weber told CTV News.
“We have some of the greatest football players and volleyball players, what was bothering me was that it wasn’t happening with soccer. It didn’t mirror what the other programs are offering their athletes and creating a real culture of excellence. I hope we started that, I hope that this kind of sets a segue into creating the mindset that, we do have some of the best players in all of Canada.”
While this season is finally over, Weber says his phone is already ringing with coaches and schools asking about his players. Weber says it’s just the beginning of Saskatchewan soccer players advancing further in the game.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Sinwar was killed in Gaza
The Israeli military said Thursday it was looking into whether Hamas' top leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in a military operation in Gaza, while an Israeli airstrike on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians killed at least 15 people, including five children, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.
Ambassador to U.S. calls American response to Canada's allegations against India 'strong'
Canada's ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman is calling the United States' response to Canada's allegations against India 'strong,' as other allies have opted not to condemn India publicly.
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 shocks fans around the world
The death of Liam Payne, who shot to stardom as a member of British boy band One Direction and grappled with intense global fame while still in his teens, sent shockwaves across the world Thursday as Argentine investigators continued their investigation at the scene.
'It was very unnerving': Ontario woman receives sextortion email demanding Bitcoin or have compromising photos leaked
An Ontario woman is feeling uneasy after she received a sextortion email demanding she pay the fraudster US$1,900 in Bitcoin or risk having compromising photographs of herself shared with her loved ones.
Investigation underway after employee found deceased in Cambridge, Ont. walk-in freezer
The Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development is investigating after an employee was found deceased at a Cambridge grocery store.
Recall issued for jelly pork sold in Ontario
A recall for a type of jelly pork sold in Ontario has been issued by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), citing a possible Listeria contamination.
Investigators name person of interest in disappearance of Vancouver Island woman
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
U.S. long-range B-2 stealth bombers target underground bunkers of Yemen's Houthi rebels
The U.S. military unleashed B-2 stealth bombers to target underground bunkers used by Yemen’s Houthi rebels early Thursday, a major escalation in the American response to the rebels' attacks on Mideast shipping lanes that appeared to be a warning to Iran as well.
Before Liam Payne died, hotel staff called 911. Here's what they said
Pop star Liam Payne, who shot to global fame with boy band One Direction, died at the age of 31 after falling from a third-floor hotel room balcony. Before the fall, a hotel employee called emergency services.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Here's what happened at the Saskatchewan leaders' debate
The sole debate for the 2024 provincial election has wrapped – with both sides satisfied that they've successfully made their respective cases on the debate stage.
-
Here's what experts thought of the 2024 Provincial Leaders' debate
Following the debate between Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe and NDP Leader Carla Beck, two local experts gave their insights on the event.
-
First-time voters gear up for Saskatchewan provincial election
Election season is in full swing in Saskatchewan, and for many young voters, this will be their introduction to the Canadian democratic process.
Winnipeg
-
'The risk is real': Book on Manitoba mushrooms suspected to be written by AI
A Manitoba professor is warning the public after a book on regional mushrooms that he suspects is AI-generated was delisted from Amazon.
-
Manitoba government halts school building plan, says other methods will be found
After a lengthy review, Manitoba's NDP government has halted a plan hatched by the former Progressive Conservative government to build new schools in partnership with the private sector.
-
EPC approves changes for vacant building fire fines, prices higher than first proposed
The mayor's inner circle has approved a new set of fines when vacant buildings are burned.
Edmonton
-
Police search for 'armed and dangerous' man in suspicious death
The Edmonton Police Service is looking for a man they describe as armed and dangerous in connection with a suspicious death.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Cool and windy...but sunny
Shaping up to be a gusty and crisp autumn day in the Edmonton region and across most of central and northern Alberta.
-
Wild weather: Hurricane Milton and snow in New Hampshire
Here’s a look at some of the wild weather from around the world this past week.
Calgary
-
New $1.4B cancer centre opens in Calgary
After more than seven years of construction, a new cancer centre in Calgary will be opened to patients and researchers.
-
Calgary police investigate undetermined death at SAIT
Police are investigating after a body was found in a student residence at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology in Calgary.
-
Victim in hospital after home invasion in Rundle
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a resident was injured during a break-in on Wednesday afternoon.
Lethbridge
-
'Very good': Southern Alberta sugar beet growers seeing positive harvest
With the growing season wrapping up for many, southern Alberta's sweetest crop is in full swing.
-
Health-care advocate says new primary care agency won't fix Lethbridge doctor shortage
Health-care advocates say the province's plan for a new primary care agency, operating separately from Alberta Health Services, won't help with doctor shortages in Lethbridge.
-
Giants rally late to topple Hurricanes in overtime 4-3
The Vancouver Giants scored late to force overtime before winning 4-3 over the Lethbridge Hurricanes Friday night.
Toronto
-
NDP files complaint to integrity commissioner over Ontario Place development
The Ontario NDP has filed a complaint with the province’s Integrity Commissioner over the process that led to an Austrian company being contracted to build a massive waterfront spa at Ontario Place, alleging the process was rife with special treatment.
-
'It was very unnerving': Ontario woman receives sextortion email demanding Bitcoin or have compromising photos leaked
An Ontario woman is feeling uneasy after she received a sextortion email demanding she pay the fraudster US$1,900 in Bitcoin or risk having compromising photographs of herself shared with her loved ones.
-
Toronto's weekend forecast filled with sun, warmth
Above seasonable temperatures are expected to return to Toronto today and will continue to warm up into the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa to be home to first-of-its-kind reusable packaging program
We will learn more details today about a new pilot program set to launch in Ottawa that will provide residents with free reusable containers from local grocery stores and restaurants.
-
Officials eye synthetic skating rink for Ottawa's ByWard Market
Officials are exploring the idea of building a synthetic ice skating rink in Ottawa's ByWard Market in a bid to enhance the area's year-round appeal.
-
What La Nina could mean for Ottawa's winter weather
Environment Canada's senior weather climatologist says Ottawa will see "more of a winter than last year," as it experiences a possible La Nina weather event this year
Montreal
-
2 bodies found in car in Saint-Leonard
Montreal police is investigating after two bodies were discovered in a vehicle in the Saint-Leonard borough.
-
SAQ employees set to walk out on Thursday
Some 5,000 employees with the SAQ are expected to strike on Thursday to denounce their employer's wage proposal during ongoing negotiations.
-
Vehicle set on fire at a home in Dorval
Montreal police is investigating after a vehicle was set on fire in Dorval on the West Island.
Vancouver
-
Campaign volunteers in Richmond, B.C., targeted with racist insults
An Independent election candidate in Richmond, B.C., says her campaign volunteers were subjected to racist insults from a passerby who called them "trash" and abused them for speaking Mandarin.
-
B.C. party leaders court Vancouver Island voters in final campaign sprint
The leaders of B.C.'s three main political parties were on Vancouver Island Wednesday as the finish line of the 2024 election campaign approaches.
-
Ambassador to U.S. calls American response to Canada's allegations against India 'strong'
Canada's ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman is calling the United States' response to Canada's allegations against India 'strong,' as other allies have opted not to condemn India publicly.
Kelowna
-
B.C. homeowner astounded someone managed to steal one of his prized giant pumpkins
Dave Lindsey began growing giant pumpkins to bring a bit of magic to his grandkids' Halloween.
-
B.C. man gets prison sentence, fine for using fake names to buy guns in the U.S.
A U.S. District Court judge in Montana has sentenced a 27-year-old man from Kelowna, B.C., to 18 months in prison for using fake names to buy guns with the aim of selling them in Canada.
-
2nd-degree murder charge laid nearly 2 years after Kelowna stabbing
Nearly two years after a man was stabbed to death in downtown Kelowna, RCMP have made an arrest in the case.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. party leaders court Vancouver Island voters in final campaign sprint
The leaders of B.C.'s three main political parties were on Vancouver Island Wednesday as the finish line of the 2024 election campaign approaches.
-
BC Conservative Leader John Rustad pushes back on tone of campaign
Taking his closing pitch to a battleground riding in Nanaimo, BC Conservative Leader John Rustad touted health-care promises and commented on the tone of the campaign Wednesday.
-
Investigators name person of interest in disappearance of Vancouver Island woman
Mounties have released startling new details about their investigation into the disappearance of Amber Manthorne, who was reported missing on Vancouver Island more than two years ago, and is believed to have met with foul play.
London
-
Replica gun seized from St. Thomas high school
An officer was given the replica weapon at a south-side school. Police are sharing concern for this type of thing, saying it could easily be mistaken for a real firearm.
-
Drivers with unsafe vehicles removed from ride share apps in London
The city has released final numbers for its vehicle-for-hire safety blitz. According to the city, 80 drivers for Uber and Lyft were randomly selected last week, but only 47 attended an inspection.
-
Don't be alarmed in St. Thomas
Members of the public and residents in the area will see an increased police presence but are reminded there are no safety concerns and residents are asked not to call 911.
Kitchener
-
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Stratford shooting
The woman who was fatally shot at a Stratford home on Tuesday has been identified, as well as the man accused of pulling the trigger.
-
First responders testify at second-degree murder trial of Erick Buhr
Four witnesses testified Wednesday at the trial of Erick Buhr, who has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his grandmother, Viola Erb.
-
Liam Payne, former One Direction member, dies at 31 in Argentina hotel fall
Former One Direction singer Liam Payne, 31, was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, local officials said.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police at public to avoid Edison Road after body discovered
Sudbury police say a body was discovered on the side of the road in the city's Falconbridge community early Thursday morning.
-
Defence calls no witnesses in Sudbury second-degree murder trial
At the Sudbury courthouse Wednesday, a jury learned it has heard all the evidence in a second-degree murder trial in which the victim was stabbed more than 100 times and had his genitals mutilated.
-
Timmins Witches Walk raises awareness about Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
This is the second time Mattagami First Nation Chief Jennifer Constant hosted a Witches Walk. The route began at the Timmins Native Friendship Centre and wound around a few blocks in the south end of the city.
Atlantic
-
N.B. leaders discuss solutions to health care, economy, social issues during CTV News roundtable
Three of New Brunswick's party leaders sparred over leadership style, health care, economy and campaign promises during a roundtable discussion Wednesday evening.
-
Study suggests Halifax among most expensive cities in which to rent
A new study suggests Halifax is one of the most expensive cities for renters of one-bedroom apartments in Canada.
-
'She's been attacked twice so far': Advocates call for more service dog safety in N.B.
Some advocates are calling for more safety for service dogs in New Brunswick.
N.L.
-
How gloves belonging to Audrey Hepburn and Marilyn Monroe wound up in Newfoundland
A five-hour drive from St. John's, N.L., and well off the beaten path, Point Leamington seems an unlikely spot for a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction.
-
'Crack houses' across rural Newfoundland? RCMP has no reports supporting MP's claim
A Conservative MP from Newfoundland and Labrador says some small towns in his rural riding are overrun with crime, but police say they haven't received reports to that effect.
-
Self-identifying Indigenous group got $74M in federal cash, Inuit leader wants change
As millions in federal funding flow into a Labrador group whose claims of Inuit identity have been rejected by Indigenous organizations across Canada, a national Inuit leader worries the Liberal government is putting the rights of Indigenous Peoples at risk.