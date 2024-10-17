SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • RCMP investigating sudden death in northern Sask.

    RCMP
    Share

    The Pierceland RCMP is investigating a sudden death in a community near Mudie Lake, Saskatchewan.

    Officers received a report about a death in a home in the community around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, according to an RCMP news release.

    Arriving officers found the individual, and they were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

    The RCMP said they're investigating the circumstances surrounding the death with the help of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

    At this time, police say there's no indication of a risk to public safety.

    An update will be provided when more information becomes available, the RCMP said.

    Mudie Lake is located about 362 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israel says it has killed top Hamas leader Yayha Sinwar in Gaza

    Israeli forces in Gaza killed top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, a chief architect of last year's attack on Israel that sparked the war, the military said Thursday. Troops appeared to have run across him unknowingly in a battle, only to discover afterwards that a body in the rubble was Israel's most wanted man.

    Meta attempts to crack down on sextortion in new campaign

    Meta has launched a new campaign to protect teens and children from social media sextortion scams. It’s designed to help teenagers and their parents easily spot online scammers, who trick young people into sending intimate photos and use financial blackmail, threatening exposure.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News