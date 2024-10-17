RCMP investigating sudden death in northern Sask.

The Pierceland RCMP is investigating a sudden death in a community near Mudie Lake, Saskatchewan.

Officers received a report about a death in a home in the community around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, according to an RCMP news release.

Arriving officers found the individual, and they were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The RCMP said they're investigating the circumstances surrounding the death with the help of the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

At this time, police say there's no indication of a risk to public safety.

An update will be provided when more information becomes available, the RCMP said.

Mudie Lake is located about 362 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.