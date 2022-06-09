RCMP investigate suspicious death on Montreal Lake Cree Nation
RCMP say the death of a 33-year-old Montreal Lake Cree Nation man is considered suspicious.
Waskesiu/Montreal Lake RCMP say they received a report of a sudden death around 11:50 a.m. on June 7.
They found the man dead outside a home in the community.
Saskatchewan RCMP’s Major Crime Unit continues to investigate, according to a news release.
