Four men are in custody following a vehicle stop on the 1100 block of 101st Street in North Battleford.

RCMP recovered two guns, cash and a small amount of drugs today at 3 a.m.

The four men remain in custody as charges are pending.

According to RCMP, one the men in custody was also found to be wanted for being unlawfully at large from Saskatoon.