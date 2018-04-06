RCMP confirm fatalities after Humboldt Broncos team bus, semi crash
CTV Saskatoon
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 6:36PM CST
Last Updated Friday, April 6, 2018 7:53PM CST
RCMP are confirming fatalities after the Humboldt Broncos team bus and a semi crashed on a north-central Saskatchewan highway.
The number of fatalities has yet to be confirmed, but Mounties say officers are still “continuing rescue efforts” on scene — on Highway 335 near Gronlid, north of Melfort — and that the collision also involves a number of injuries.
STARS air ambulance has also been dispatched to the area.
The general manager and assistant coach of the Nipawin Hawks, who were set to play the Broncos tonight, confirmed the crash involved the Broncos bus.
The game is cancelled, according to the Nipawin team. The manager and coach, Doug Johnson, said hockey is the last thing on anyone’s mind at the moment.
Traffic is expected to be blocked or restricted in the area for several hours, RCMP say.
Families can gather at Nipawin Apostolic Church, according to police. Emergency measures personnel and victim services workers will be made available for families.
More Stories
- RCMP confirm fatalities after Humboldt Broncos team bus, semi crash
- Cold temperature records broken across Sask. 1
- Backyard chicken rentals coming to Saskatchewan, despite bylaws in some cities 1
- City proposes rules on where to allow pot shops 1
- Judge denies bail for man charged in Saskatoon overdoses
- Canadian firm tied to Facebook data scandal got $100K from feds in 2017
- Renewed trade tensions between U.S. and China send stocks lower 5
- Oilpatch CEO says Trudeau needs to give real pipeline support, 'not just words' 5