RCMP are confirming fatalities after the Humboldt Broncos team bus and a semi crashed on a north-central Saskatchewan highway.

The number of fatalities has yet to be confirmed, but Mounties say officers are still “continuing rescue efforts” on scene — on Highway 335 near Gronlid, north of Melfort — and that the collision also involves a number of injuries.

STARS air ambulance has also been dispatched to the area.

The general manager and assistant coach of the Nipawin Hawks, who were set to play the Broncos tonight, confirmed the crash involved the Broncos bus.

The game is cancelled, according to the Nipawin team. The manager and coach, Doug Johnson, said hockey is the last thing on anyone’s mind at the moment.

Traffic is expected to be blocked or restricted in the area for several hours, RCMP say.

Families can gather at Nipawin Apostolic Church, according to police. Emergency measures personnel and victim services workers will be made available for families.