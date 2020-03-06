SASKATOON -- The provincial government has announced a planned $300 million addition to Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.

The centrepiece of the expansion will a be new "acute care tower" with money also being devoted to replacing the hospital's current adult mental health space and renovations to the hospital, the provincial government said in a news release.

"This significant investment reflects the importance of Victoria Hospital in providing a wide variety of health services not only to people in Prince Albert, but to patients and clients across northern Saskatchewan," Premier Scott Moe said in the release.

Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dion, also quoted in the release, said he welcomes the news.

Dion had previously called on the province to either replace make improvements to the facility.

The next step for the project will be to develop a detailed design for the expansion, according to the release.