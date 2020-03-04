SASKATOON -- The provincial government is expected to make an announcement on Friday about a new hospital project in Prince Albert.

Health Minister Jim Reiter spoke to reporters on Wednesday about the upcoming announcement where he confirmed that $200 million which has been set aside by the province will go towards the hospital.

“Prince Albert offers many services that are in the tertiary centres right now, and again because of travel, I have toured that hospital and the biggest problem is that the population has outgrown the hospital, the primary concern is we need a lot more beds,” Reiter said.

Reiter would not speak to the specifics of the project, adding that information regarding the size and location will be included in Friday’s announcement.

Premier Scott Moe and Reiter are expected to be in Prince Albert on Friday for the official announcement at Victoria Hospital.

“The people of P.A have been waiting a long time for this announcement, and on Friday we will get into detail about size. It will be a bit different and unique,” Reiter said.

The confirmation of the project comes following Wednesday's question period, as the NDP asked the province about the $200 million tender requiring consultation on an upcoming unknown project.

The NDP then announced in a press release that it would “ensure Prince Albert finally gets its long-promised, badly needed new hospital.”

“The Premier has been dangling the promise of a new hospital for Prince Albert for years, it’s time we actually get it done, New Democrats will do just that,” said Meili in the press release.

In February of 2019, Prince Albert Mayor Greg Dionne called on the province to build a new hospital for the city. Dionne added that the hospital is too small for the community it serves.

“We claim to be the education, health, recreation, and service centre for northern Saskatchewan, and when it comes to health care that is certainly a fact,” Dionne said.