Advertisement
Prince Albert police identify homicide victims
Published Wednesday, July 29, 2020 5:06PM CST
SASKATOON -- Prince Albert police have identified the victims of two recent homicides.
Kayla Renee Aubichon, 33, died in the 100 Block of 13th Street West Tuesday night.
- 27-year-old man dies after serious assault in Prince Albert
- Prince Albert police investigating 2nd homicide in less than a week
Dorian Gene Michel, 27, died Monday after a report of a serious assault at a home in the 400 block of 18th Street West.
Police continue to investigate both deaths.