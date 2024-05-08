Saskatoon crews on pothole patrol going into the spring season

It’s pothole season in Saskatoon, and now that spring has fully sprung, the asphalt is finally warm enough for crews to begin work.

“A delayed spring with a late March freeze and thaw has created more cracks and potholes than usual this year. So, city crews are on pothole patrol to provide smoother and safer roadways,” the city said on Wednesday in a news release.

Starting on May 6, six city crews and four groups of contractors took to the streets to begin patching holes with hot mix asphalt.

The city says the heaviest of the repairs will take around a month to complete, followed by regular maintenance throughout the summer.

Cam LeClaire, the city’s acting roadways manager, urges people to report major cracks and potholes they find.

"They can report on our pothole app. If they find that the issue might be an emergency, they can call that into our customer care center at 306-975-2476," said LeClair.

The city says if it gets a report about an emergency pothole in a high-priority location, it could be fixed within 24 to 72 hour, weather permitting.

(Noah Rishaug / CTV News)

Non-emergency potholes are repaired as part of planned maintenance programs.

LeClaire says in some cases, drivers can be reimbursed if their vehicle is damaged by a pothole.

"They can go to our claims site, and all the information will be on the website."

LeClaire reminded drivers to be cautious and reduce speed around work crews to keep everyone safe.