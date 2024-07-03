Prince Albert homicide victim identified as Norman Wenzel, 'always funny' father of four

Prince Albert’s latest homicide victim has been identified as 41-year-old Norman Wenzel.

The father of four was killed on Canada Day long weekend. Wenzel’s oldest daughter, Kerissa Wenzel-Smith, says her father was stabbed in the yard.

“I heard him outside, banging at the door,” the 17-year-old tells CTV News.

“I didn’t know who it was until I looked out the window and I saw my dad laying on the stairs.”

Police and paramedics were called to the home on Kemp Crescent at around 1:15 a.m. on Monday. Officers found Wenzel suffering from “severe injuries.”

He was taken to Victoria Hospital, where he died.

Wenzel’s partner of about 20 years, Robyn Smith, remembers him as a jokester.

“He was always funny, always joking around,” Smith says.

No arrests have been made in Wenzel’s death. Prince Albert Police are calling on anyone with home video surveillance in the area to contact police.

Wenzel’s wake service is scheduled Thursday.

Wenzel’s death marks the city’s second homicide of 2024.