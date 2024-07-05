Highway 4 near Cochin, Sask. closes following serious crash

Battlefords RCMP are responding to a serious crash reported on Highway 4, south of Cochin, Sask. Friday afternoon.

The highway is currently closed as of 1:32 p.m., and motorists are asked to follow the instructions of emergency personnel on the scene.

RCMP did not provide further details about the crash.

Cochin, Sask. is about 170 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.