Sask. woman dies following fatal crash in Watrous

A 32-year-old woman from Watrous died after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night.

Around 11:50 p.m., officers received the report about the collision where a truck collided with a parked semi on 1st Avenue, Humboldt RCMP said in a release Friday afternoon.

The 32-year-old driver and sole occupant of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family has been notified.

RCMP said there were no occupants in the semi at the time of the collision.

RCMP said they continue to investigate the incident.