Saskatoon police renew calls for help solving historic homicide

Saskatoon police are seeking tips about a 17-year-old homicide investigation in the death of Paul Theodore Jacobson.

In the afternoon of July 3, 2007, a passerby found 44-year-old Jacobson’s body near Central Avenue and Agra Road in Saskatoon.

Police said at the time, they believed the body had been there less than a day.

No suspects have been arrested, but investigators believe members of the public may have information helpful in solving the case, a police news release said.

Police said Jacobson was last seen at a home on the 600 block of University Drive on July 1, 2007.

Witnesses told police Jacobson arrived at the home with a female friend, who left the home shortly after arriving.

“Investigators have not been able to identify this woman. They are asking her to come forward, or for anyone with information relevant to this investigation to come forward,” a 2017 police statement said.