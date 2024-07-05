'Fairly good shape': Sask. government updates province on Highway 123 repairs

For years, Highway 123 leading up to the northern village of Cumberland House has been notorious for being one of the worst highways in Saskatchewan.

Recently, the deteriorating condition of the highway put Cumberland House in a state of emergency, with reports of vehicles, including emergency vehicles and those carrying food supplies, getting stuck in the mud.

The road, the only route by land into Cumberland House, has faced closures leading to supply shortages in the past.

In response to the dire situation, $3.3 million was allocated for highway repairs, which are set to begin this summer. According to Highways Minister Lori Carr, road crews are now present, and the road is in an improved condition.

"I had the opportunity to go up there and visit with them about a month ago, so I had an opportunity to drive the road. We actually do have a contractor up there right now and we're spending some dollars fixing some really bad sections on the road. It is my understanding right now that the road is in fairly good shape, it’s passable, and people are able to get back and forth," said Carr.

Locals in the area have confirmed that there are crews out on the road putting down gravel and grading.

The road has been cited as falling in and out of disrepair over the last two decades, prompting town officials to call for a more permanent solution.

"Until we know for sure that this will provide a safe, reliable permanent solution where we would only need regular road maintenance [for] all seasons, [it will] be a favorable and responsible act by the Department of Highways and the Province of Saskatchewan," Deputy Mayor Veronica Favel told CTV News.

The road construction will include surfacing a seven-kilometer stretch of the road and implementing flood prevention measures for at-risk areas.