'Fairly good shape': Sask. government updates province on Highway 123 repairs
For years, Highway 123 leading up to the northern village of Cumberland House has been notorious for being one of the worst highways in Saskatchewan.
Recently, the deteriorating condition of the highway put Cumberland House in a state of emergency, with reports of vehicles, including emergency vehicles and those carrying food supplies, getting stuck in the mud.
The road, the only route by land into Cumberland House, has faced closures leading to supply shortages in the past.
In response to the dire situation, $3.3 million was allocated for highway repairs, which are set to begin this summer. According to Highways Minister Lori Carr, road crews are now present, and the road is in an improved condition.
"I had the opportunity to go up there and visit with them about a month ago, so I had an opportunity to drive the road. We actually do have a contractor up there right now and we're spending some dollars fixing some really bad sections on the road. It is my understanding right now that the road is in fairly good shape, it’s passable, and people are able to get back and forth," said Carr.
Locals in the area have confirmed that there are crews out on the road putting down gravel and grading.
The road has been cited as falling in and out of disrepair over the last two decades, prompting town officials to call for a more permanent solution.
"Until we know for sure that this will provide a safe, reliable permanent solution where we would only need regular road maintenance [for] all seasons, [it will] be a favorable and responsible act by the Department of Highways and the Province of Saskatchewan," Deputy Mayor Veronica Favel told CTV News.
The road construction will include surfacing a seven-kilometer stretch of the road and implementing flood prevention measures for at-risk areas.
Protesters smash windows at McGill University; police use tear gas to disperse crowd
Montreal police deployed tear gas as they dispersed a crowd of protesters participating in a pro-Palestinian demonstration after members of the group smashed windows at McGill University Friday evening.
Biden rejects independent medical evaluation in ABC interview as he fights to stay in race
U.S. President Joe Biden, fighting to save his endangered reelection effort, used a highly anticipated TV interview Friday to repeatedly reject taking an independent medical evaluation that would show voters he is up for serving another term in office while blaming his disastrous debate performance on a 'bad episode' and saying there were 'no indications of any serious condition.'
Canada beat Venezuela on penalties to reach Copa America semifinals
Canada claimed a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Venezuela on Friday to reach the Copa America semifinals for the first time after an absorbing contest finished 1-1.
Owe money for CERB? Here's how the CRA is getting it back
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) may face some hurdles in collecting the money loaned through COVID-19 pandemic relief programs, like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB), according to a tax lawyer.
Stay away from hogweed: What you need to know about these pesky and dangerous plants
Hogweed is harmful to humans and, experts say, the invasive species has become a growing problem in southern Ontario.
N.B. man denied flight due to tear in passport’s seam
What seemed to be a minor passport issue turned into a major problem for a New Brunswick man who was denied a boarding pass from Air Canada.
Earth's core has slowed so much it's moving backward, scientists confirm. Here's what it could mean
Deep inside Earth is a solid metal ball that rotates independently of our spinning planet, like a top whirling around inside a bigger top, shrouded in mystery.
Summer jobs could prove tough to come by for students, according to latest job stats
Statistics Canada’s latest jobs report shows youth unemployment reached a near decade high.
Ottawa woman, 49, wins $70 million, plans to help community
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
