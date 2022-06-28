Prince Albert doctor featured in book profiling prominent Indo-Canadian personalities
Prince Albert doctor featured in book profiling prominent Indo-Canadian personalities
Dr. Lalita Malhotra, nicknamed the “Angel of the North” by Indigenous elders for her work in northern Saskatchewan, received her personalized copy of Jewels of India at city hall on Tuesday.
While visiting Ottawa at an event years ago, she was asked by Governor General David Johnston why a woman from New Delhi, India would live in a place as cold as Prince Albert.
“I said it is the coldest province but you will not find warmer people than in Prince Albert,” said Malhotra, whose sales pitch was good enough for Johnston to visit Prince Albert.
“So he did come, and they were really impressed with the hospitality of Prince Albert. When I went back, he said how much warmth you can feel from the people."
The book was 18 months from idea to reality, released at the start of 2022 for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a celebration of India’s 75 years of independence.
Jewels of India celebrates the stories of 75 Indo-Canadian families who have achieved success in a range of areas including business, politics, academia, science and culture.
“This community is well-integrated into Canadian life and adds a unique dynamism and resilience to Canada,” said Ajay Bisaria, High Commissioner of India in Ottawa.
“We hope the book will inspire with stories of outstanding determination and resilience from the lives of some of the most successful Indo-Canadians.”
Malhotra immigrated to Canada in 1975 and was the first independent woman to establish her own medical clinic in Prince Albert.
Since then she's delivered thousands of babies and advocated for women's health issues, especially in First Nations communities in the north.
Malhotra was awarded the Saskatchewan Order of Merit in 2001, the Order of Canada in 2006, and Citizen of the Year in Prince Albert in 2008.
She says while each story is vastly different, there are common themes and lessons readers can learn from those who came before them.
The book is available for purchase online through Maneesh Media, and a copy of Jewels of India is at the Prince Albert Public Library.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 suspects killed, 6 police officers injured in shooting at bank in Saanich, B.C.
Six police officers are in hospital with gunshot wounds and two suspects have been killed following a shooting at a bank in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday.
'I just pray that they are going to be fine': Witnesses recall violent shooting at B.C. bank
Witnesses recount what they saw after police officers engaged in a shooting with armed suspects at a bank in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday morning. Two suspects are dead and six officers are in hospital with gunshot wounds.
B.C. Premier Horgan announces he will step down
After five years in the role, John Horgan announced on Tuesday afternoon he plans to step down as premier of British Columbia and has asked his governing party, the NDP, to hold a leadership convention later this year.
Trump told officials to 'let my people in' and march to Capitol on Jan. 6, former aide testifies
Donald Trump rebuffed his own security's warnings about armed protesters in the Jan. 6 rally crowd and made desperate attempts to join his supporters as they marched to the Capitol, according to dramatic new testimony Tuesday before the House committee investigating the 2021 insurrection.
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein
Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for helping the financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.
RCMP official: Lucki claimed direct pressure from federal minister to name guns
A scathing letter from an RCMP communications manager released today says RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki referred to direct pressure from the federal public safety minister to release firearm details in the days after the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
Airbnb party ban now permanent after pilot saw gatherings in Canada nearly halved
Airbnb has codified a global policy that prohibits guests from hosting parties or events on all listed properties.
Liberals to release cabinet documents to Emergencies Act inquiry
The federal Liberal government has agreed to provide sensitive cabinet documents to the inquiry examining its use of the Emergencies Act during the "Freedom Convoy" protest.
Who is Cassidy Hutchinson, the Meadows aide testifying before U.S. Congress?
The top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows who is testifying before the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot was a young, fast-rising star in the Trump administration.
Regina
-
Sask. government prepares for joint COVID-19 booster, flu shot campaign in fall
The Government of Saskatchewan is gearing up for a joint COVID-19 booster and influenza vaccination program in the fall.
-
YWCA announces $60M project to support women and families fleeing domestic violence
A new $60 million YWCA Centre for Women and Families was announced in Regina on Tuesday.
-
Riders look to fill Evans' shoes for second consecutive season
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are dealing with familiar territory after the loss of Shaq Evans due to injury.
Winnipeg
-
First-of-its-kind spearfishing course aimed at controlling invasive species in Clear Lake
A new invasive species in Clear Lake has Parks Canada taking steps to prevent damage to the aquatic ecosystem.
-
Education program for Manitoba inmates helps give hope for life after incarceration
A program giving inmates a chance to get an education while serving time in Manitoba’s Stony Mountain Institution is looking to expand, according to the Correctional Service of Canada.
-
Largest inflatable theme park opening in Winnipeg
Canada’s largest inflatable theme park is set to open in Winnipeg next week.
Calgary
-
After 55 years of safe drop offs Rocky View school bus driver finishes his last route
Murray Poffenroth started driving kids to Kathryn School in the winter of 1967 after things got slow on the farm. Now 73, he made his final drop off Tuesday on the last day of school.
-
Calgary International Airport braces for busy summer travel season
The Calgary Airport Authority and its partners are preparing for the busiest summer travel season since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'I just pray that they are going to be fine': Witnesses recall violent shooting at B.C. bank
Witnesses recount what they saw after police officers engaged in a shooting with armed suspects at a bank in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday morning. Two suspects are dead and six officers are in hospital with gunshot wounds.
Edmonton
-
Parents of 2012 HUB Mall murder victim fear Supreme Court decision could lead to shorter sentence for son's killer
The Supreme Court of Canada struck down a law passed by the former Stephen Harper Conservatives that allows a judge to increase parole ineligibility periods for offenders who commit multiple murders. Now there’s fear it could mean sentence “discounts” for other mass murderers.
-
Edmonton considering $54.4M injection to get snow and ice cleared faster
Edmonton is moving forward with a plan to improve snow and ice clearing on roads and sidewalks, but it could cost homeowners an extra three per cent in taxes over three years.
-
1 dead after crash involving pickup, semi NE of Edmonton
One person is dead after a crash north of Redwater on Tuesday.
Toronto
-
Mother spends 'awful' night on Toronto Pearson floor with young kids, baby amid Air Canada delays
A mother of three children is speaking out after spending a night on the floor of Toronto Pearson Airport with her young kids and six-month-old baby in a weekend of travel that she says cost her most than $1,000 in unexpected expenses.
-
Ontario NDP names Toronto caucus member Peter Tabuns as interim leader
Ontario's NDP has named longtime Toronto caucus member Peter Tabuns as their interim leader.
-
'Suitcase scavenger hunt': Travellers describe chaotic baggage situation at Toronto Pearson
What was supposed to be a fun weekend trip with friends to Arizona has turned into a nightmarish five-day, “suitcase scavenger hunt” for Toronto resident Jehaanara Kurji.
Ottawa
-
Three dead, police watchdog called in after Ottawa stabbing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot and killed a man and injured a woman while responding to the stabbing deaths of two women.
-
Former transit boss grilled on political pressure, favours and private chats at LRT inquiry
Former OC Transpo general manager John Manconi faced intense questioning as he testified at a public hearing in the Ottawa Light Rail Transit Commission.
-
Ontario should declare intimate partner violence an epidemic, inquest jury says
A jury at a coroner's inquest into the deaths of three women murdered by their former partner is recommending that Ontario formally declare intimate partner violence an epidemic and establish an independent commission dedicated to eradicating it.
Vancouver
-
B.C. premier planning to step down, says 'energy flags' since latest cancer bout
The premier of British Columbia has announced plans to step down, but will remain on the job until the provincial NDP can choose his successor.
-
Man who lost his parents in Lytton, B.C., fire wants to go home
Janette and Michael Chapman died during the fire that devastated Lytton last year. Their grieving son is still looking for answers.
-
Man who never received the 138 bottles of wine he paid $85K for has case dismissed by B.C. court
A man who paid $85,000 for 138 bottles of wine more than a year and a half ago says he never received them, and he has lost his most recent bid to get his money back through the courts.
Montreal
-
Dutch Reach: Quebec coroner recommends technique to open your car door after cycling death
A coroner's report released Tuesday is calling on Quebec to teach new drivers to open their car doors with their right hand in order to prevent dooring incidents with cyclists.
-
Man charged in weekend stabbings to have mental health assessed; victim identified as lawyer
A 26-year-old man has been ordered to undergo a mental health assessment after prosecutors allege he fatally stabbed his stepfather and seriously wounded three others this weekend. The victim was lawyer Raymond Hebert.
-
MOST WANTED
MOST WANTED | Quebec police offer $50,000 reward for one of Canada's most wanted
Police on Montreal's South Shore has issued a $50,000 reward to locate one of Canada's most wanted criminals.
Vancouver Island
-
2 suspects killed, 6 police officers injured in shooting at bank in Saanich, B.C.
Six police officers are in hospital with gunshot wounds and two suspects have been killed following a shooting at a bank in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday.
-
Man flees crash holding 2 bricks of cocaine: Nanaimo RCMP
"Officers initially detained the driver for impaired driving by alcohol, however their focus quickly diverted after noting that he was literally holding in his hands two bricks of suspected cocaine," said Nanaimo RCMP in a release Tuesday.
-
B.C. premier planning to step down, says 'energy flags' since latest cancer bout
The premier of British Columbia has announced plans to step down, but will remain on the job until the provincial NDP can choose his successor.
Atlantic
-
RCMP official: Lucki claimed direct pressure from federal minister to name guns
A scathing letter from an RCMP communications manager released today says RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki referred to direct pressure from the federal public safety minister to release firearm details in the days after the Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
Workers injured after part of building under construction collapses in Moncton
Several workers are injured after part of a building under construction collapsed in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday morning.
-
Body of missing 82-year-old woman found in Bouctouche Bay, autopsy scheduled: RCMP
The body of an 82-year-old woman who was reported missing from Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, N.B., has been found, according to RCMP in New Brunswick.
Northern Ontario
-
Feds give $2.6M for Sudbury airport infrastructure
On Tuesday, the federal government announced $2.6 million for improvements to taxiways, a runway and lighting at Sudbury's airport.
-
Funding from Ottawa supports seniors in North Bay
Five projects in North Bay are receiving money from the federal government through the New Horizons for Seniors Program.
-
Innovation centre for startup companies opens downtown Sudbury
A $2 million operation designed to help startup businesses in Sudbury has opened its doors. It’s being described as a hub for innovation, creative thinking and collaboration.
London
-
'A little bit dumbfounded': Family questions why siblings can’t be together at same French immersion school
With limited spaces in French immersion programs, the Thames Valley District School Board is finding itself having to remind families there’s not enough room for everyone.
-
Human remains found in Zorra Township
OPP in Oxford County are investigating after human remains were found in Zorra Township.
-
Bystander uses jack to free cyclist trapped under vehicle
Witnesses said a man used a jack to free a female cyclist trapped underneath a vehicle at the corner of Glengarry Avenue and Fanshawe Park Road East early Tuesday afternoon.