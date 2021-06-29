SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo's prairie dogs have moved into their new exhibit.

“We are so excited to have the prairie dogs in their new home,” said zoo manager Jeff Mitchel in a news release.

“The exhibit was designed to feature a naturalistic habitat and is over nine feet deep allowing them to exhibit their natural behaviours of digging and exploring."

Prairie dogs live in tight-knit family groups called coteries, according to the zoo and their squeaky calls are more complex than they may initially sound.

"While their squeaky calls may sound simple and repetitive to the human ear, prairie dogs’ vocabulary is thought to be more advanced than any other animal language that has been decoded," the zoo release said

The zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until the end of June and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting in July.