Police use stun gun after stopping stolen vehicle
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 10:33AM CST
Police used a stun gun on a man after pulling over a suspected stolen vehicle in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.
Shortly after midnight, police spotted a vehicle reported stolen in Alberta driving in the 400 block of Avenue R South. The driver of the vehicle pulled over, exited and confronted officers in “an aggressive and threatening manner,” police said.
The man was arrested after police used a stun gun. He wasn’t injured by the stun gun, police said.
The man faces multiple charges.
More Stories
- Trial ordered for motel owner accused of extorting tenants for sexual favours
- Leadership race dropout Rob Clarke facing fine from Sask. Party
- Crown appeals Philip Chicoine's precedent-setting child porn sentence
- Set legal age to buy recreational pot at 21, Saskatchewan doctors say
- Bell Canada alerts customers who may be affected by data breach
- School boards, Opposition critical of education cuts
- Saskatchewan Rush fan dressed as Hulk banned from Calgary lacrosse game
- Canada, TPP members agree to revised deal without the U.S. 6