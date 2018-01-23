Police used a stun gun on a man after pulling over a suspected stolen vehicle in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after midnight, police spotted a vehicle reported stolen in Alberta driving in the 400 block of Avenue R South. The driver of the vehicle pulled over, exited and confronted officers in “an aggressive and threatening manner,” police said.

The man was arrested after police used a stun gun. He wasn’t injured by the stun gun, police said.

The man faces multiple charges.