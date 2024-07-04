Police seeking public help identifying suspects after Sask. man assaulted on school grounds

The Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying four suspects involved in a violent assault on Monday.

Around 8:28 p.m., officers were called to 1000 Block of Branion Drive for a report of an assault in progress where they found a 24-year-old male victim on the school grounds with injuries, Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) said in a release.

He was then taken to hospital in stable condition.

The video shared on Facebook shows three male suspects and a female suspect fleeing the area after assaulting the victim. According to police, they fled southwest between the apartments in the 1000 block of Branion Drive.

The suspects are described as follows:

Female: 20-25 years old, long dark hair, wearing a grey short-sleeved shirt, black pants, and carrying a purse.

Male 1: 18-25 years old, slim build, short dark hair, wearing a white jersey-style muscle shirt with the number 11, black track pants with white stripes down the side, and white running shoes.

Male 2: 20-25 years old, average build, short dark hair, wearing a black ballcap, light-colored shirt, dark pants with white pattern, white running shoes, and carrying a belt bag across his upper body.

Male 3: 20-25 years old, average build, wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants, white running shoes, and a dark ballcap backward.

Police said no arrests have been made and the incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.