Police say hospital 'bomb threat' might just have been man seeking care for chemical exposure

Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital (RUH) and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) were under lockdown following a bomb threat Wednesday morning, but police soon discovered it may have been a misunderstanding.

Saskatoon police said the call came in around 11:30 a.m. reporting a man in a vehicle outside the ambulance bay, potentially armed with an explosive device.

Shortly after, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) put out a public alert.

“A Code Black has been called at the Royal University Hospital / Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital emergency department in Saskatoon, indicating a bomb threat has been reported,” the SHA said in a post on X just after noon Wednesday.

“SHA staff and leadership are working in conjunction with the Saskatoon police to ensure the safety of patients and staff, and have activated the appropriate protocols.”

Saskatoon police alerted the public to an ongoing incident in the area just before noon. Police said traffic restrictions were in place and members of the public should avoid the area.

The hospitals were locked down while police and fire crews flooded the area with personnel. The police tactical vehicle, or bearcat, was on the scene, parked outside the old RUH entrance.

In an update on X just before 3 p.m., the SHA said the situation was resolved.

"Saskatoon police provided an all clear at 2:30 p.m., and SHA staff and physicians will be standing down Code Black protocols and resuming normal operations," the post said.

"Patient and staff access for emergency services, appointments and shifts will resume as planned, and regular traffic flow has resumed at the site."

In a news release late Wednesday afternoon, Saskatoon police said its officers determined the 47-year-old man seen parked outside the ambulance bay was not in possession of a bomb, and the negotiators were able to get him to voluntarily exit the vehicle.

The 47-year-old was apprehended under provisions of the Mental Health Services Act, police said, and officers found nothing in the vehicle that would be considered a threat to public safety.

Saskatoon Police Service spokesman Joshua Grella said there may have been a misunderstanding between hospital staff and the man who was speaking to staff through his window.

"The information that was provided early on was determined to be different than what police actually found upon arrival," Grella said. "That's my understanding that he may have attended to the hospital for treatment of a possible chemical exposure."

Grella said officers learned early on there was likely no threat, but everyone worked together to ensure that before clearing the scene three hours later.

"The important thing is that we were able to respond very promptly with our partner agencies," Grella said. "We would encourage anyone to report whatever information they have as best as they can to police, and I would say that was done in this case."

During the response, the SHA was diverting anyone needing emergency medical attention to the St. Paul’s Hospital or City Hospital emergency departments.

SHA said those with impacted medical appointments would receive a call to reschedule.

"The SHA extends its deep appreciation to our staff and physicians for their quick activation of appropriate emergency protocols, as well as to patients and the public for their support and understanding during the disruption."

A firetruck waits outside the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon following a bomb threat on July 17, 2024. (Keenan Sorokan / CTV News)