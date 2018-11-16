

Edmonton Police Services say officers believe a man charged with confinement and sexual assault may have complainants in Sask., and are concerned he may commit other offences since his release

A woman alleges Vincent Noseworthy, 39, confined and violently sexually and physically assaulted her Aug. 14 when they met for a date after meeting on the dating app Tinder.

Police say Noseworthy drove the woman to a rural location outside of Edmonton.

Noseworthy was arrested Oct. 31 and has been charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, choking with the intent to overcome resistance, assault and unlawful confinement. He has since been released on conditions.

Noseworthy is active on online dating websites and may use the name “Vinnie Worth,” police say.

He traveled for work and police believe there may be other complainants in Canada, specifically in Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Police are asking if there are additional complainants, to come forward.