Planning commission approves rezoning for North Prairie condo project
Published Wednesday, December 19, 2018 4:43PM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 19, 2018 5:04PM CST
A new condo is one step closer to getting built near the University of Saskatchewan.
The city’s municipal planning commission gave a stamp of approval to rezone the lot at College Drive and Clarence Avenue.
The North Prairie Developments project would be a 12-storey condo – but residents in the area are sour about the proposed development, citing concerns about the condo bringing more traffic on the already-busy University Bridge.
Council still has to approve the project.