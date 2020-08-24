SASKATOON -- The planning and design phase for a new school to be built in Lanigan is slated to get underway.

The school, first announced in June, will replace Lanigan Elementary and Lanigan Central High School.

In a news release, the province said the school will have “modern features fit for the 21st-century classroom” and include counselling spaces for students and staff.

“Our government remains committed to creating a safe and welcoming environment for teachers and students by building modern learning facilities so they can grow and flourish," Humboldt-Watrous MLA Donna Harpauer said in the release.

The new school will accommodate roughly 400 students from Kindergarten through Grade 12, according to the province.

Construction is set to begin next spring and with the school scheduled to be completed by 2023.

The project has an estimated cost of $21 million.