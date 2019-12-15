SASKATOON -- Pet Planet was a little more jolly than usual when the big man in red himself showed up to take pictures with pets.

“They’ve been so good to us,” fundraising and medical coordinator with the Saskatoon Dog Rescue Krisit Picklyk said of Pet Planet, a business they frequently work with for their fundraisers and events.

“They let us come and do these kinds of events often. We have adoption events here as well.”

Although the event was aiming to raise funds for the Saskatoon Dog Rescue, pets of all shapes and sizes were able to come to get a picture with Santa.

“We’ve actually had a lot of cats come through the door today,” Pet Planet owner Rochelle Heebner said.

“They’ve been good. Santa seems like he’s really good with animals, he’s a good Santa.”

“He’s really good with petting them and everything. He loves all the furry little buddies he gets to meet,” Picklyk said.

Laurie Krakalovich said events like this are important because to some, a dog or cat is much more than just a pet.

“People don’t realize that dogs become our family. They are part of our family.”