'People need to be patient': Long lineups as people in Saskatoon look to get their COVID-19 booster

Saskatoon -

On the first day of expanded COVID-19 booster eligibility, a long lineup could be seen outside Prairieland Park — people eager to get their jab at the walk-in vaccine clinic.

As of Monday, anyone over the age of 18, three months out from their last shot, is eligible for a third COVID-19 vaccine dose, a measure meant to help bolster immunity as the Omicron coronavirus variant takes hold across Canada.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority website, at one point on Monday, the wait for a dose at the Prairielan clinic could be as long as five hours

Thousands more across Saskatchewan scheduled appointments for their dose, with 18,000 booked by early Monday afternoon, according to the province.

Appointments can be booked online or by phone.

Booster doses are also available at many pharmacies across Saskatchewan.

Werezak’s Pharmacy in city's north end was busy taking calls for booster does on Moday, booking into January.

Pharmacist Tyler Dilsner said some of the calls are not productive, because callers are trying to get an earlier appointment when they already have one which is not productive.

“There are quite a few people who, they’ll get an appointment and they’ll still call to see if they can get a day or two early which is really frustrating,” Dilsner said.

Dilsner said he’s had people waiting in the line at Prairieland, wondering if they can get in quicker at the pharmacy.

“People need to be patient. They’re not the only one looking to get the vaccine and it’s going to be busy for a while,” he says.

Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Saskatoon-based VIDO Intervac, told CTV News the province's booster push could have come sooner but says Saskatchewan is taking a positive step forward to combat the Omicron variant.

“I think it’s fantastic, I think it‘s the right thing to do. It’s very cold here, people are going to be gathering indoors. It's never too late. It’s a great idea and I’m really glad people are going out and getting their boosters,” Rasmussen said.