SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following Saskatoon, Warman and Lloydminster businesses while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Saskatoon

Oct.11:

Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, 9:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Hose and Hydrant, 612 11th Street East, 7 p.m. to close (late night)

Snooker Shack, 3421 Eighth Street East, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Oct. 12:

Hose and Hydrant, 612 11th Street East, 7 p.m. to close (late night)

Oct. 13:

Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Good Life Fitness Preston Crossing, 1705 Preston Avenue North, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Fit4Less, 4-301 Confederation Drive, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Snooker Shack, 3421 Eighth Street East, 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Oct. 14

Hillcrest Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home (including anyone who attended a private luncheon/function), 210 Wess Road, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Fit4Less, 4-301 Confederation Drive, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, afternoon hours and 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Oct. 15:

Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, afternoon hours

Old Spaghetti Factory, 221 Idylwyld Drive North, 5 to 11 p.m.

Fit4Less, 4-301 Confederation Drive, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 16:

Outlaws Country Bar, 710 Idylwyld Drive North, 1 to 2 a.m.

Shell Gas Station, 1101 Broadway Avenue, 12 to 12:15 p.m.

Plato's Closet, 331A 105th Street East, 2 to 6 p.m.

Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, afternoon hours

Real Canadian SuperStore, 2901 Eighth Street, 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 17:

Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, afternoon hours

The Dogghouse, 1527 Idylwyld Drive North, evening hours

October 18:

Crazy Eggs Restaurant and RIV Bar, 2033 Avenue B North, afternoon hours

Dublin's Pub, 3322 Fairlight Drive, evening hours

Warman

Oct. 10:

Booster Juice, 701 Centennial Boulevard, 10:45 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 12:

Booster Juice, 701 Centennial Boulevard, 5 to 9 p.m.

Lloydminster

Oct. 14:

Lloyd Mall Shopping Centre, 5211 44th Street, 4:30 to 5 p.m.

Those who were at those location at the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.

If they have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, they should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.