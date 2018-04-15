Multiple flights departing Saskatoon on Sunday have been cancelled due to weather, according to a tweet from the Saskatoon Airport.

As of Sunday morning, one Delta Airlines flight going to Minneapolis and three Air Canada flights travelling to Toronto were cancelled.

Two Air Canada flights departing Toronto and landing in Saskatoon were also cancelled.

According to Environment Canada, southern Ontario was hit was with an ice storm on Saturday. Freezing rain and heavy winds are expected to continue Sunday.