Multiple Saskatoon departing flights cancelled due to weather
Saskatoon Airport officials advise travellers to check their flight status as several flights have been cancelled (file image).
Published Sunday, April 15, 2018 11:19AM CST
Last Updated Sunday, April 15, 2018 11:27AM CST
Multiple flights departing Saskatoon on Sunday have been cancelled due to weather, according to a tweet from the Saskatoon Airport.
As of Sunday morning, one Delta Airlines flight going to Minneapolis and three Air Canada flights travelling to Toronto were cancelled.
Two Air Canada flights departing Toronto and landing in Saskatoon were also cancelled.
According to Environment Canada, southern Ontario was hit was with an ice storm on Saturday. Freezing rain and heavy winds are expected to continue Sunday.
There are some flight cancellations this morning due to weather elsewhere in the country. It is always good practice to check your flight status before coming to the airport. #yxe #airtravel #yxeairport— Saskatoon Airport (@fly_skyxe) April 15, 2018