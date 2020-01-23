SASKATOON -- It was a busy night for Saskatoon police, after two reports of shots being fired, just hours apart.

The first happened in the 200 block of Avenue K South. There were no injuries. Police are looking for two suspects. One was seen wearing a black sweater.

Around two hours later, there was another report of shots fired, this time in the 400 block of Avenue P South, just before 1:30 a.m. Several arrests were made, and there were no injuries.

Police say it’s not known if the two incidents are related, but are asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.