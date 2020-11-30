SASKATOON -- The Student Medical Society of Saskatchewan, along with more than 100 student doctors, have signed a letter to the province calling for a better response to the deepening pandemic.

The letter is calling for quicker COVID-19 testing results and an education campaign aimed at tackling misinformation about the virus spreading on social media.

Annie Dinh, a second-year medical student, said it’s important the province’s future doctors have their voices heard.

“Me and my peers, we decided to write a letter addressed to Scott Moe because we are concerned with the COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan,” Dinh said.

“We wrote it from a medical perspective — looking out for the health of the public.”

The medical students are proposing a COVID-19 response group, comprised of medical experts and government officials, be established to “create a strategic plan for reopening, future outbreaks and rises in case numbers,” the letter reads.

About two weeks ago, more than 400 Saskatchewan doctors signed a letter calling for stricter COVID-19 measures.

The medical students’ letter said it supports the strategies outlined in the doctors’ letter, including closing casinos and nightclubs.

With the closure of recreational facilities, the group of students want the government to provide financial support to local businesses “so they can lockdown if need be, without risking bankruptcy,” the letter reads.

The letter — addressed to the premier, health minister and chief medical health officer — is also calling for an increase in contact-tracing to identify contacts within 48 hours of a positive test result.

On Sunday, 351 new cases were reported in Saskatchewan, bringing the active case count to 3,605.