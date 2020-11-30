SASKATOON -- New cases of COVID-19 have been reported at three Saskatoon schools.

According to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS), an individual tested positive for the illness at Bethlehem Catholic High School, Bishop James Mahoney High School, and Bishop Roborecki School.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority informed the division about the new cases on Sunday, GSCS said in a media release.

The risk of exposure remains low for anyone not considered a close contact, GSCS said.

The affected classes will move to online instruction starting Monday.