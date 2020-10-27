SASKATOON -- With the nascent Buffalo Party posting second-place showings in four Saskatchewan Party strongholds — beating out the NDP in the process — Premier-Elect Scott Moe may have to take a different approach during the next legislative session, according to one political scientist.

The Buffalo Party, which emerged from the Wexit movement and is heavily focused on the resource sector, picked up its biggest share of votes in the province's oil patch.

The strongest showing for the party came courtesy of Buffalo candidate Phillip Zajac, who picked up nearly 26 per cent of votes cast in his Estevan constituency.

The party's candidates also finished second in the constituencies of Cypress Hills, Cannington and Kindersley.

University of Saskatchewan political scientist Greg Poelzer said the gains by the upstart party with separatist roots might have an effect on Moe's dealings with Ottawa as he hopes to shore up his party's base.

"I think it's going to actually shrink the maneuverability, the room to work for the Premier to work with Ottawa a considerable extent," Poelzer told CTV News.

"If he tries to be more conciliatory like Doug Ford has been in Ontario - and actually quite successfully, we saw some of the big investments the government made in Ontario - he'll be accused of selling out," Poelzer said.

In an interview with CTV News during the election, Buffalo Party Leader Wade Sira said he believes Saskatchewan has been "treated unfairly" under Confederation.

"Given where we are in the oil patch and the battles between Regina and Ottawa over the resource sector, pipelines and so on. That was resonating and I think it was a bit of a protest vote not only to Ottawa but also a signal to the Sask. Party," Poelzer said.

Former Premier Brad Wall, who first lead the Sask. Party to government in 2007, also suggested the votes cast for the Buffalo Party are something Moe and his colleagues should take notice of.

"I'm sure the Saskatchewan Party and the Premier and the elected MLAs will take some time after this to evaluate, because you know governments can always do better certainly, and I'm sure they'll be they'll be looking for some messages from voters on where they should improve," Wall told CTV News on election night.

However, Poelzer said there is danger in trying too hard to appease voters willing to throw their support behind the Buffalo Party.

"If he goes harder to the right and takes an even stronger anti-Ottawa approach to try and capture that Buffalo Party supporter then he risks damaging relations with Ottawa which also may not be good for our economy," Poelzer said.

"So Premier Moe is in a very difficult spot in that regard, he's got quite the tightrope to walk."