SASKATOON -- The campaign for Saskatoon mayoral candidate Rob Norris confirmed Metis Nation-Saskatchewan President Glen McCallum attended an outdoor fundraiser for Norris earlier this month.

On Saturday, MN-S said McCallum received a COVID-19 test as a preventative measure given his role in the community and to ensure anyone he comes in contact with remains safe.

McCallum’s test came back positive and he said he has self-isolated.

Norris spokesperson Dale Richardson said an outdoor fundraiser for Norris was held at a Saskatoon home on Sept. 9.

“Rob’s interaction with President McCallum was brief and by that I would say less than 15 minutes,” Richardson said.

“They were socially distanced from each other but based on that interaction, Rob did call HealthLine 811 and they said based on the interaction that they had, that Rob did not need to get tested.”