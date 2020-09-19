SASKATOON -- Metis Nation-Saskatchewan President Glen McCallum has tested positive for COVID-19.

He was tested as a preventative measure given his role in the community and to ensure he and everyone he comes in contact with remains safe, MN-S said in a news release.

He contracted the disease despite taking precautions, MN-S said.

McCallum says he is fortunate to be healthy and not have any symptoms, but this demonstrates how easily, and unknowingly, the novel coronavirus virus is spread.

“It’s very easy as we go about our daily lives to not be as attentive as we were at the beginning of this global pandemic,” he said in the release.

“We must remind ourselves and others that we are not at the end of this health crisis - instead we are at a critical point as we see cases rise across the country.

“If nothing else, please let this be a reminder to remain cautious and follow all preventative COVID-19 protocols.”

The province announced 19 new cases of the disease Friday.