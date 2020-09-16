SASKATOON -- Metis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) wants the courts to declare the 2010 First Nation and Metis Consultation Policy Framework invalid.

The group also wants the province’s “reliance on the 2010 Policy to avoid its duty to consult” declared “dishonourable.”

The stated goal of the policy is to “facilitate mutually beneficial relationships among the Government of Saskatchewan, First Nations, Métis and industry that contribute to a growing provincial economy.”

However, MN-S President Glen McCallum said in a news release that the province can’t create policies and processes which circumvent "true and meaningful" consultation.

“The rights and concerns of Saskatchewan Métis have been marginalized for too long. The 2010 Policy has perpetuated this harm and has denied Saskatchewan Métis the rights and protections they are owed by Section 35 of the Constitution. This must and will change.”

MN-S claims the province has refused to consider Métis land rights and commercial harvesting rights when making decisions that could impact Métis communities and their lands and resources.

MN-S also says the province has refused to consult when issuing mineral interests within asserted Métis lands, and the province's notice and consultation policies are inconsistent with the MN-S Constitution.