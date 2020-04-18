SASKATOON -- Metis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) has declared a state of emergency due to the continued spread of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

MN-S says it has secured a supply of safety and personal protective equipment, including masks and sanitizers. It will use this equipment to protect remote and northern Metis communities.

Checkpoints and perimeter controls will also be enacted in some communities. Financial supports will be made available for Metis people living in larger urban areas.

MN-S said it hopes these measures can help limit the spread of the virus and encourage more action between all levels of government. The organization would like to see better communication regarding confirmed COVID-19 cases, further coordination of critical food and other essential services, and strengthening perimeters to protect communities from unmonitored visitors.

“Until the essential and lifesaving needs of Métis peoples are properly met, MN-S must declare a province-wide state of emergency on behalf of its citizens,” Metis Nation-Saskatchewan said in a release.