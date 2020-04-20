SASKATOON -- Check back throughout the day for the latest on COVID-19 in Saskatoon and area.

If you're concerned you might be infected with COVID-19, the Saskatchewan COVID-19 self assessment tool is a helpful resource.

Here's advice on how to practice physical/social distancing and how to properly self-isolate at home. Struggling financially because of COVID-19? Support may be available from the federal government and the province.

Open Door Society making masks

Saskatoon’s Open Door Society wants to distribute 10,000 masks to other community organizations the city.

The society is looking for donors and has already amassed local sponsors and partners including Willows Dental Clinic and the University of Saskatchewan College of Dentistry.

10,000 masks donated

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) has received a shipment of 10,000 surgical masks from Huawei Canada, according to FSIN vice chief David Pratt.

Thank you @Huawei_Canada and @ChrisStoicheff for your donation of 10k surgical masks for our region! @fsinations is grateful for the help! pic.twitter.com/aJFTFboDn9 — David Pratt (@PrattDaveWHP) April 19, 2020

Weekend recap

On Sunday, the provincial government said there were two new known cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases to 315, with 77 considered active.

Saskatoon has had 148 cases so far during the pandemic, with 39 cases considered active.

One of the Saskatoon cases was considered "presumptive" as of Sunday.

On Saturday the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said new cases of COVID-19 are linked to travel between north-west Saskatchewan and Alberta.

There have been reports of a number of COVID-19 cases identified at an oil sands facility north of Fort McMurray, the SHA said while advising against any non-essential travel.

The news came a day after Saskatchewan’s top doctor announced an outbreak in northern Saskatchewan, with four COVID-19 cases in La Loche.

A week after a church in Nipawin scrapped plans for a drive-in Easter service over the concerns of health officials, the province offered more clarity for any churches hoping to plan a similar, physically-distanced gathering.