'Men like to strike women': Judge slams culture of domestic violence in Sask. during murder sentencing

A man who killed his ex-wife’s cousin will spend life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years, a judge decided on Thursday at Saskatoon’s Court of King’s Bench.

Justice Richard Danyliuk found Ranbir Dhull, 45, guilty of second-degree murder.

Dhull strangled 23-year-old Samandeep Jhinger, while his two children were home, court heard.

Jhinger’s body was found in the basement of a Warman home on July 3, 2020, with a pair of pants and scarf wrapped around her neck.

“Mr. Dhull has a tendency to solve his domestic issues through intimidation, through domination and through actual violence,” Danyliuk said.

“It is senseless, stupid. It is wrong. Miss. Jhinger’s life was snuffed out and it was just beginning.”

During the sentencing decision, the judge drew attention to Saskatchewan’s high rate of domestic violence.

“Saskatchewan — my home province, a place that I love — is a national leader in the incidents of domestic and intimate partner violence. What an absolute tragedy. How shameful,” Danyliuk told the courtroom.

“In Saskatchewan, the hard, but simple fact, is that men like to strike women. Saskatchewan men are leaders in Canada in solving their relationship problems through the use violence. It is disgusting, it has to stop.”

Amandeep Kaur, Dhull’s ex-wife, read a statement about how her cousin’s death has impacted her emotionally and financially.

Court heard Jhinger helped raise the couple’s two children. Kaur said she now lives alone with the kids.

“I’m having issues with my family after this trauma, they have ignored me,” Kaur said, reading her paper.

Danyliuk addressed Kaur in the gallery, and told her she is not responsible for her cousin’s death.

“This was not your fault. None of it. There is only one person responsible,” Danyliuk said, referencing Dhull, who sat behind glass in the prisoner’s box.

The judge asked the families, sitting in the gallery, not to “punish” Kaur “for something that she is not responsible for.”

“Do not create a second tragedy, out of this first, by shunning or rejecting Ms. Kaur,” Danyliuk said.

Strangulation a key factor in judge’s sentencing decision

Second-degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence, with no chance of parole for 10 to 25 years.

Danyliuk sided with the Crown’s submission of 15 years. The defence argued for parole ineligibility for 10 years.

The way Dhull killed Jhinger was a key factor in the judge’s sentencing decision.

“Strangulation is the most intimate form of inflicting death on another person,” Danyliuk said.

Dhull declined to speak, when the judge asked if he had anything to say.

Because Dhull is a permanent resident of Canada, but not a citizen, he is subject to deportation to India, once released from prison.