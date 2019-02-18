After a short winter hibernation in light of -40 C wind chills, the sun was out in full force Monday inviting families to venture out to cap off the long weekend.

“It’s a wonderful day, the temperature is down, decided to come out and catch some laps,” said John Beaudoin who was out at the Cameco Meewasin Skating Rink.

It didn’t take long for Jeff Hein to bring out his family including his seven-month-old baby Odin. Still strapped into the stroller, Odin is merely a passenger on his personalized rollercoaster, as his father zipped around the ice pushing the stroller.

“I’ve never done this before, but I thought why not,” Hein said. “I figured I’d give it a try, he was sleeping and first and every time we lift (the blanket) it up he’s smiling.”

Hein added this is just a way to get his son acclimated to the rink.

“A couple years and we’ll have him on real skates hopefully.”

The red hot Saskatoon Blades joined the fun on Monday, playing mini-sticks, skating and taking pictures with fans. Blades’ mascot Pokecheck was also on hand sharing hugs and high-fives with children.

Waiz Qazi, originally from Pakistan, has been in Saskatoon for eight years. Family Day is his first time on skates, but it’s an activity he’s mastered on dry land.

“I’m not good at skating but I’m used to rollerblading a lot. This is my first time on skates now, but I’m doing okay.”

Family Day festivities continue until 9 p.m.