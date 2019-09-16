

CTV News Saskatoon





A 40-year-old Martensville man is charged with uttering death threats and unsafe storage of a gun after a standoff last Thursday.

Keith Rodney Starling Korol appeared in provincial court in Martinsville on Monday, according to RCMP.

Police spent much of Thursday morning on scene at a home in Martensville where a potentially armed man barricaded himself inside.

Officers set up a perimeter around the home and a crisis negotiator was brought in to resolve the situation, RCMP said at the time.

He was later safely taken into custody.