SASKATOON -- A fire at Market Mall is under investigation, Saskatoon Fire Department says.

Crews received a report of the fire at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arriving, fire crews observed smoke and fire coming from the building and the sprinkler system was activated.

The fire was extinguished by 10:15 a.m.

A search of the building confirmed the fire was contained to the one suite, the department says.

Damage is estimated to be $100,000.