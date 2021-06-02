Advertisement
Market Mall fire causes $100,000 in damage
Published Wednesday, June 2, 2021 11:56AM CST
A fire at Market Mall June 2 is under investigation, Saskatoon Fire Department says. (Shawn Churchill/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- A fire at Market Mall is under investigation, Saskatoon Fire Department says.
Crews received a report of the fire at 9:25 a.m. Wednesday.
Upon arriving, fire crews observed smoke and fire coming from the building and the sprinkler system was activated.
The fire was extinguished by 10:15 a.m.
A search of the building confirmed the fire was contained to the one suite, the department says.
Damage is estimated to be $100,000.