An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the Meadow Lake RCMP cell block.

Emergency medical services were called to the cells shortly before 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity is not being released at this time.

The Moose Jaw Police Service as well as the Ministry of Justice will conduct and observe the investigation into the man’s death.