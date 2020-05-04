SASKATOON -- A man is in custody and is facing drug trafficking charges after allegedly leading police on a chase over the weekend.

Around 1:30 a.m. on May 2, officers observed drug trafficking activity near 11th Street West and Avenue Q South, according to a news release sent out by Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

Police said a traffic stop was attempted as the vehicle left the area, but the driver refused to stop.

The SPS Air Support Unit located the vehicle travelling west out of the city.

The suspect drove through a field where he eventually abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot, police say.

He was taken into custody by the RCMP a short time later.

Before abandoning the vehicle, the Air Support Unit said it observed the driver throwing various items out of the window.

These items were later located by the SPS Canine Unit, according to police.

In total, officers located 373 grams of methamphetamine, 69 grams of cocaine, a bulletproof vest, ammunition, cash, two scales, six cell phones, prepaid credit cards, and other drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Police said a 32-year-old man is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and methamphetamine, possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000, prohibited possession of ammunition (x2), evade police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.