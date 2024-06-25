Sask. women charged following homicide on Hatchet Lake First Nation

Two women were charged in connection with the killing of 42-year-old Christopher Joseyounen from Hatchet Lake First Nation.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, officers from the Wollaston Lake RCMP detachment were called to a home in the Hatchet Lake First Nation with a report of an injured person, according to an RCMP news release.

Police said the man sustained serious injuries in an altercation with a group of people and was taken to a local clinic for treatment. He was later pronounced dead at the clinic.

His family has been notified and victim services have been made available to them, the RCMP said.

According to police, one of the suspects was arrested on the scene and another was arrested on Sunday.

As a result, 36-year-old Tricia St. Pierre from Hatchet Lake First Nation and 18-year-old Tinnisha Josie from Wollaston Lake are each charged with one count, second-degree murder.

They will appear in court in Wollaston Lake on Wednesday.

RCMP say they continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information should call the police.