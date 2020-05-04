SASKATOON -- A 30-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly shined a laser at a Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Air Support Unit plane.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on May 3, the SPS Air Support Unit reported that a green laser was pointed in their direction mid-flight.

The laser was powerful enough to cause instant eye damage to the pilot and tactical flight officer, but neither were injured in the incident, according to the SPS.

The location where the laser beam originated was identified as the 500 block of Avenue H South, police say..

Patrol units attended the scene and arrested the suspect who is facing charges of mischief and breach of undertaking.