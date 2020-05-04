Fire in Saskatoon’s Nutana neighbourhood deemed accidental
Alessandra Carneiro
Published Monday, May 4, 2020 4:59AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, May 5, 2020 10:19AM CST
The Saskatoon Fire Department says a Sunday house fire in the city's Nutana neighbourhood was accidental as a result of a shorted battery in a children's ride-on toy.
Just after 7 p.m. on May 3, firefighters were called to 11th Street East for reports of a fire at a home.
Upon arrival they discovered smoke coming from the back of the home. The fire was quickly contained and extinguished.
A family living in the home were inside when the fire started, but was able to safely exit the home before crews arrived.
A fire investigator found the ride-on toy was not being charged or used at the time of the fire.
Damage is estimated at $10,000.