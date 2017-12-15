

CTV Saskatoon





The search is on for a man who escaped custody while on a temporary absence in Saskatoon on Wednesday evening.

William John Keewatin, 27, was in the process of being returned to the Saskatoon Correctional Centre from the Saskatoon Community Training Residence around 7:30 p.m. when he escaped.

Keewatin had been living in the community on a temporary absence since Nov. 29, 2017. He was scheduled for full release on Dec. 29, 2017.

Keewatin is described as five foot ten, 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has a scar above his right eye.

He was serving 236 days for breaching a conditional sentence.

The Ministry of Justice says Keewatin is not considered to be a threat to public safety.