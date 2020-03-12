SASKATOON -- A man charged following an attack on a Crown witness earlier this week made his first court appearance on Thursday.

Justin Joseph Chaisson is charged with assault with a weapon after a 48-year-old woman was sprayed with bear spray in front of a restaurant in the 2200 Block of 22nd Street West on March 10.

The victim, Karin Roem, was a Crown witness in the murder trial for Brandin Brick. Roem is Brick's mother and testified earlier in the week that she believed her son was affiliated with the Terror Squad street gang.

Brick is on trial for first degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the shooting death of 28-year-old James Chaisson. His body was found on Feb. 14, 2018 on Avenue P South between 21st and 22nd Streets.

Following reports of the attack, Brick’s defence called for a mistrial, stating he couldn’t call any witnesses and ensure their safety in light of the attack on a Crown witness. The trial judge denied the request.

Wearing a black Ottawa Senators T-shirt with his glasses covering some of his face tattoos, Chaisson elected for legal aid after the Crown opposed his release. A provincial court judge adjourned Chaisson’s matter to March 16 for a bail hearing.