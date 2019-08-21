

CTV News Saskatoon





Update: A male body has been found in the South Saskatchewan River, the Saskatoon Fire Department says. More to come.

Saskatoon Fire Department is searching the river after a report of a person in distress near the Victoria Boathouse early Wednesday afternoon.

Multiple people at the river saw the person go under the water, the fire department says.

Water rescue boats equipped with sonar technology and firefighter-divers have been deployed onto the South Saskatchewan River. An immediate search has commenced to identify any abnormalities below the water's surface.

Members of the public are advised to avoid using the river in the area of the Victoria Boathouse to maintain the safety and proficiency of water rescue personnel working on scene.

A passerby has provided CTV News video of a woman who was kayaking when she saw the incident and called 911.

The woman said she thought she should try and help the person.

"If he gets into trouble and I have my rope, I thought I could throw him but then he went under for a short time and then he came up and was coughing, and I had my back to him and I turned around and looked at him and I couldn't see him anymore."