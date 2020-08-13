SASKATOON -- A new lottery to ensure safety for families facing domestic violence – including their pets – is running for the second year.

Funds raised by the 2020 edition of the Working to End Violence 50/50 Lottery will help make emergency shelters and transition houses pet-friendly, a service not currently available in Saskatchewan.

The lottery is being organized by the Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services of Saskatchewan (PATHS), the Saskatchewan SPCA, and STOPS to Violence.

“We all know that pets are part of the family. When referring to family violence, it’s important to recognize all members of the family, including those with fur or feathers, on two legs or four legs,” Josh Hourie, community relations coordinator with the Saskatchewan SPCA, said in a news release.

“Our partnership with PATHS and STOPS brings animal welfare and safety concerns to light in a way that shows how animals can be victims of interpersonal violence and abuse.”

Many shelter workers have received calls from women experiencing abuse who are unwilling to leave if they can’t ensure their beloved pets will also be safe, said Jo-Anne Dusel, executive director of PATHS.

Proceeds from the first edition of the 50/50 were used to publish a guide to identify the signs of an abusive relationship and how to leave a dangerous situation.

To buy tickets, visit www.violencelink.ca/5050 or call 1-833-586-9611.

The draw date is Oct. 1.